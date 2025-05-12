Promising Space Stocks To Research – May 11th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing, Microchip Technology, Parker-Hannifin, GE Aerospace, and Airbnb are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business activities involve space exploration, satellite communications, launch services, space tourism, or related technologies. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the long-term growth potential of the commercial space sector. Performance in this niche can be driven by government contracts, private partnerships, technological breakthroughs, and the expanding demand for satellite-based services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $152.75. 32,365,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,778,717. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $513.58. 3,617,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,493. The company has a 50-day moving average of $518.53 and a 200-day moving average of $484.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $401.58 and a 1-year high of $542.07.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,653,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,097,826. The company has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $196.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.91.

Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.33. 21,358,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,407,364. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.44. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 98.80 and a beta of 1.42. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Parker-Hannifin (PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $647.60. 1,298,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,192. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $598.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $645.46. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $718.44.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE Aerospace stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,777,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,853. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.24 and its 200 day moving average is $187.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $216.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Shares of ABNB traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,144,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,544. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.18. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14.

