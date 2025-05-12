Best Agriculture Stocks To Follow Today – May 11th

Apollo Global Management, Deere & Company, Corteva, IDACORP, Chubb, Ingersoll Rand, and Alliant Energy are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business activities involve farming, crop production, livestock, agricultural equipment and machinery, or the manufacture of fertilizers and pesticides. By investing in these equities, investors gain exposure to the broader agribusiness sector and its drivers—such as commodity prices, weather patterns, and global food demand. Performance in agriculture stocks often correlates with harvest yields, input costs, and regulatory or trade policy developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $132.49. 2,734,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,967. The firm has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.55. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

DE stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, reaching $492.33. 653,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,913. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $465.80 and a 200-day moving average of $451.21. The firm has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $515.05.

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,289,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,194. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

IDACORP (IDA)

IDACORP, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

IDACORP stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,427,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,631. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $90.64 and a 1 year high of $120.84.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of CB traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $289.92. The stock had a trading volume of 834,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,692. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.46 and a 200 day moving average of $280.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. Chubb has a twelve month low of $251.42 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Shares of IR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,023,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,892. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $106.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.54.

Alliant Energy (LNT)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,255,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.86. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54.

