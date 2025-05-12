Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Cboe Global Markets stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE traded down $11.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.50. The stock had a trading volume of 639,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.13 and a 1-year high of $236.02. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.40.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBOE. Loop Capital set a $227.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $237.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.36.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at $417,872.31. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $2,363,596. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $799,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 88,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,980,000 after acquiring an additional 284,489 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,587,000 after acquiring an additional 31,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

