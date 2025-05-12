Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Acquires 5,000 Shares

Posted by on May 12th, 2025

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOUGet Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$62.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$314,917.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 9th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$62.82 per share, with a total value of C$314,097.50.
  • On Friday, March 14th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$64.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,612.50.
  • On Friday, March 7th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$63.30 per share, with a total value of C$158,252.50.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 1.2%

Tourmaline Oil stock traded up C$0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$63.30. The stock had a trading volume of 244,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.06. The stock has a market cap of C$23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12 month low of C$55.27 and a 12 month high of C$70.83.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOU. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Cormark raised Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. CIBC cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tourmaline Oil

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.