Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Acquires 5,000 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$62.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$314,917.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 9th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$62.82 per share, with a total value of C$314,097.50.

On Friday, March 14th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$64.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,612.50.

On Friday, March 7th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$63.30 per share, with a total value of C$158,252.50.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 1.2%

Tourmaline Oil stock traded up C$0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$63.30. The stock had a trading volume of 244,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.06. The stock has a market cap of C$23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12 month low of C$55.27 and a 12 month high of C$70.83.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOU. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Cormark raised Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. CIBC cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.72.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Featured Stories

