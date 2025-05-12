Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Edwards Lifesciences stock on April 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/8/2025.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of EW traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.28. 647,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,026,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.51. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $95.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $438,574.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,628.24. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $428,459.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,859.33. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,681 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,703. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

