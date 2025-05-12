Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Buckle stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Buckle alerts:

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Buckle Stock Up 5.0%

BKE traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.77. 154,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,678. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.94. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.67.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.97 million. Buckle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,147,000 after purchasing an additional 74,614 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BKE. UBS Group lowered their price target on Buckle from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

View Our Latest Report on BKE

Insider Buying and Selling at Buckle

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $835,709.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,678,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,578,402.50. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 76,011 shares of company stock valued at $3,047,788 in the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Buckle

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.