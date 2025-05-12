Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CG Oncology (CGON)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ: CGON) recently:

5/2/2025 – CG Oncology is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2025 – CG Oncology had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2025 – CG Oncology had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2025 – CG Oncology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2025 – CG Oncology is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2025 – CG Oncology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2025 – CG Oncology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

CG Oncology Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of CG Oncology stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.17. 255,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,848. CG Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. CG Oncology had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 10,642.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of CG Oncology

In other news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $30,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CG Oncology by 59.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CG Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CG Oncology by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,861,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,096,000 after buying an additional 779,730 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in CG Oncology by 331.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 69,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

