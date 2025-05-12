Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Scotiabank

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.98.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EPRT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.89. 204,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.88 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,663.90. The trade was a 6.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,341,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,100,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,451 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,651,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,506,000 after buying an additional 1,178,284 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $37,224,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,085,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

