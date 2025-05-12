Shimadzu (SHMZF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Shimadzu (OTCMKTS:SHMZF – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Shimadzu to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

Shimadzu Stock Performance

SHMZF stock remained flat at $27.08 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95. Shimadzu has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

About Shimadzu

Shimadzu Corporation provides science and technology solutions in Japan. It operates through Measuring Instruments, Medical Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Aircraft Equipment business segments. The company offers analytical and measuring instruments include gas and liquid chromatography, gas and liquid chromatograph-mass spectrometry, columns, reagents, and consumables, software and informatics, molecular spectroscopy, elemental analysis, surface analysis, life science lab instrument, material testing, non-destructive testing, total organic carbon analysis, continuous monitoring analysis, thermal analysis, particle size analysis, and balance products.

