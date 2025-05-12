Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XPOF. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Shares of XPOF stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 218,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,978. The company has a market cap of $453.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $18.95.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $76.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 335.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

