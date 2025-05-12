Nanotechnology Stocks To Watch Now – May 12th

OSI Systems, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, NVE, Clene, and Virpax Pharmaceuticals are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves the research, development or production of materials and devices at the nanoscale (one billionth of a meter). By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to innovations in fields like electronics, medicine and advanced materials. Because nanotechnology is still an emerging industry, its stocks can exhibit higher volatility alongside the potential for significant long-term growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSIS stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.67. 81,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,837. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $129.18 and a 52-week high of $233.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.13 and its 200 day moving average is $182.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

BDRX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,804. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.00. 12,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,279. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.51. NVE has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $338.59 million, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

NASDAQ CLNN traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.73. 42,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,019. Clene has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRPX traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,265. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $84.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15.

