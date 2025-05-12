Craig Jeffry Brunet Buys 1,000 Shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) Director Craig Jeffry Brunet acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $10,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,350. This represents a 66.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Craig Jeffry Brunet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Craig Jeffry Brunet bought 500 shares of NewtekOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $6,240.00.

NASDAQ:NEWT traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 313,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,836. The company has a market cap of $290.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.26. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55.

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Equities analysts expect that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in NewtekOne during the first quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NewtekOne by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 113,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 105,397 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 100,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the fourth quarter worth $1,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

