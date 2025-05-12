Best Transportation Stocks To Follow Today – May 12th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, Booking, Caterpillar, and American Airlines Group are the five Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are equity shares of companies whose primary business is moving goods or people, including airlines, railways, trucking firms, shipping lines, and logistics providers. Because they facilitate commerce and travel, their performance often tracks broader economic activity and trade volumes. Investors monitor transportation stocks for insights into supply-chain health and sensitivity to factors like fuel costs and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER traded up $5.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.02. 29,056,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,193,623. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.48. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $88.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $184.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $512.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,647,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,197. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $401.58 and a one year high of $542.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $518.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $93.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5,166.08. 187,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,070. Booking has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,672.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,853.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Caterpillar stock traded up $16.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $342.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,823,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,777. The firm has a market cap of $161.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.96.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 69,958,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,212,266. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10.

