Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.44 EPS

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.21) by $1.44, Zacks reports. Karyopharm Therapeutics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 53,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,196. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

