Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Up 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $397.82 and last traded at $393.51. 706,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,430,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $383.28.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America cut their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.88.

The company has a market cap of $168.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $379.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,553,035,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 46,806.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,990,767 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,147,049,000 after buying an additional 2,984,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 68.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,754,954,000 after buying an additional 1,856,544 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Adobe by 1,482.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 82,528.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $463,701,000 after buying an additional 1,041,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

