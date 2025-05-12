CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06, Zacks reports. CompoSecure had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%.

CompoSecure Stock Up 2.7%

CompoSecure stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.89. 1,249,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. CompoSecure has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $17.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CompoSecure news, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 9,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $154,817.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 821,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,222,472.38. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $55,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,481,036 shares in the company, valued at $16,306,206.36. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 704,421 shares of company stock valued at $10,929,922 and sold 34,340 shares valued at $430,701. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

