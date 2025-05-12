CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 3.1% – What’s Next?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $425.80 and last traded at $423.43. 1,131,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,086,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $410.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 842.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.65.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at $31,669,042. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total value of $2,026,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 768,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,702.72. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,431 shares of company stock worth $76,275,228 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

