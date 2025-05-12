FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19), Zacks reports.

FibroGen Stock Down 0.8%

FibroGen stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.31. 828,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,042. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thane Wettig bought 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 543,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,165.15. This trade represents a 36.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Schoeneck acquired 250,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 323,722 shares in the company, valued at $113,302.70. This represents a 339.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

