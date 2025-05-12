Dividend Stocks To Follow Now – May 12th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Texas Instruments, AbbVie, and Pfizer are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of cash or additional shares. These stocks tend to come from mature, financially stable firms that prioritize returning income over reinvesting all profits. Investors often choose dividend stocks for the combination of potential capital appreciation and steady income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $3.11 on Monday, hitting $25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 119,315,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,169,842. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $57.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 203,463,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,010,672. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $14.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,959,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,234. The company has a market capitalization of $169.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.96. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,928,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,146,084. The company has a market capitalization of $337.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.21. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 57,328,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,597,528. The company has a market capitalization of $130.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

