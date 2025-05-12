Best Insurance Stocks To Consider – May 12th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves underwriting and issuing insurance policies—such as life, health, property or casualty coverage—and managing the associated risk pools. These stocks give investors exposure to a sector characterized by relatively stable premium income and dividends, though their performance can be influenced by claim costs, regulatory changes and interest-rate movements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $18.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $316.36. 94,839,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,251,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.89. Tesla has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $378.50. 8,768,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,429. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.04. The firm has a market cap of $343.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $377.20 and a 1-year high of $630.73.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $513.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,647,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,293. The business’s 50-day moving average is $518.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $401.58 and a 52-week high of $542.07.

