Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 2.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.73 and last traded at $10.53. 35,138,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 74,928,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.