Best Toy Stocks To Follow Now – May 12th

Walmart, Costco Wholesale, and Target are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are shares of very small or micro-cap companies that trade in low volumes and often exhibit extremely high price volatility. Because of their low liquidity and minimal analyst coverage, they’re prone to wild swings and speculative trading, making them popular “play” investments for retail traders seeking big gains or fast profits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,289,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,851,226. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.04. The firm has a market cap of $771.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,013.01. 1,145,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,331. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $958.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $964.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $771.43 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,224,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,282. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40.

