Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) SVP Marshall S. Stanton Sells 10,548 Shares

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 10,548 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $307,263.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,321.16. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AORT stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.69. 149,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,433.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $32.33.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $98.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.81 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Artivion by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Artivion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

AORT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

