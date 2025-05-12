Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) SVP Marshall S. Stanton Sells 10,548 Shares

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 10,548 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $307,263.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,321.16. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Artivion Stock Performance
Shares of AORT stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.69. 149,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,433.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $32.33.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $98.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.81 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AORT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.
About Artivion
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
