Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Senior Officer Steven Frank Reisinger Sells 67,344 Shares

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Steven Frank Reisinger sold 67,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$10,101.60.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of TWM traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 734,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,748. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$88.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.67.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.10 to C$0.15 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.40.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.