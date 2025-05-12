Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Shares Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) was down 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 83,995 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 59,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Almaden Minerals Stock Down 8.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$21.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.04, a quick ratio of 23.78 and a current ratio of 8.68.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd is an exploration stage company and is engaged in the exploration and development of properties in Canada and Mexico. The company owns an interest in the Tuligtic project in Puebla State, Mexico. Tuligtic covers the Ixtaca Gold-Silver Deposit.

