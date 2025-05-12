Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $120.94 and last traded at $117.92. 44,497,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 75,840,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.54. The stock has a market cap of $277.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,988. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,978,181 shares of company stock worth $252,115,667 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,360,191,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 504.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,311 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

