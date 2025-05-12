Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Shares Up 10% – Here’s Why

Shares of Fox Marble Holdings plc (LON:FOX – Get Free Report) shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 16,500,426 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 8,258,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Fox Marble Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.83. The company has a market cap of £187,798.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 0.54.

About Fox Marble

