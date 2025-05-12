Top Battery Technology Stocks To Watch Today – May 12th

TETRA Technologies, Mullen Automotive, American Battery Technology, Platinum Group Metals, and NOVONIX are the seven Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are publicly traded shares in companies that research, develop, and manufacture batteries and related components—ranging from lithium-ion and solid-state chemistries to battery management systems and raw-material suppliers. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growing demand for energy storage solutions in electric vehicles, portable electronics, and grid-scale renewable integration. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

TETRA Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

TTI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.07. 1,235,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.33. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.87 million, a PE ratio of 154.33 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTI

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

MULN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. 20,130,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,721. Mullen Automotive has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $4,470,000.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,834.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MULN

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Shares of NASDAQ ABAT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,335. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $113.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -2.44. American Battery Technology has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $4.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABAT

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

Shares of NYSE PLG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 631,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,506. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $125.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.64. Platinum Group Metals has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLG

NOVONIX (NVX)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

Shares of NASDAQ NVX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 107,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,708. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NOVONIX has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVX

Read More