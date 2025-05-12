NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.34% from the stock’s current price.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.84.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.95. 179,892,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,923,157. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. FMR LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after buying an additional 6,665,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after buying an additional 9,468,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.