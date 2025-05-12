MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Announces Earnings Results

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,049.43% and a negative return on equity of 102.34%.
MicroVision Trading Up 0.8%
MVIS traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,377,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,876. The company has a market capitalization of $297.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.04. MicroVision has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MVIS shares. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of MicroVision in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroVision to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.
MicroVision Company Profile
MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.
