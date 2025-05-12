Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading 3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.55. 13,417,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 28,806,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APLD. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Compass Point began coverage on Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 5.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. The firm had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Applied Digital by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 58,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,760,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587,619 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 105,428 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,002,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 273,666 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 736.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 486,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 428,428 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

