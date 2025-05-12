The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Shares Up 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $603.37 and last traded at $593.84. 1,317,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,369,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $567.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Daiwa America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $535.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $576.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

In other news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

