JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 1% – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.47 and last traded at $52.14. Approximately 4,133,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,369,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.63.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.82. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of -0.84.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5979 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $7.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
