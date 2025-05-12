JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 1% – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.47 and last traded at $52.14. Approximately 4,133,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,369,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.63.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.82. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5979 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $7.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

