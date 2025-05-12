Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 3,836,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 11,740,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JOBY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06.

In other Joby Aviation news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $1,130,002.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,494,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,594,255.84. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $1,472,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,275,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,104,420.77. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 671,726 shares of company stock worth $4,128,817. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Toyota Motor Corp acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $640,259,000. Uber Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $207,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Joby Aviation by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,760,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388,232 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,597 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Joby Aviation by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,032,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

