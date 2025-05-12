iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 18,020,710 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 9,648,040 shares.The stock last traded at $56.67 and had previously closed at $55.53.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average is $53.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

