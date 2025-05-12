Rep. Jefferson Shreve Buys PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in PayPal stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PayPal alerts:

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

PayPal Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of PYPL traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.31. 12,496,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,257,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,182,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,312,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in PayPal by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PayPal from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Arete Research set a $81.00 price objective on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.68.

Get Our Latest Report on PayPal

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.