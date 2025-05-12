Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Carnival Co. & stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,993,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,223,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,505,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,256 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761,489 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,649,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,747,000 after purchasing an additional 877,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,097,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,096 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CCL shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.53.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

