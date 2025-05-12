Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Starbucks stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $5.37 on Monday, hitting $85.67. 17,235,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,184,613. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.72.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

