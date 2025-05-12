Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in AvalonBay Communities stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE AVB traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,059. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.40 and a 52 week high of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

