Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading 14% Higher – Time to Buy?

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.50. 4,224,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 6,068,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enovix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Enovix Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.99.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 963.17%. The business had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

In related news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $2,805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,045,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,123,564.35. This represents a 12.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Enovix by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

See Also

