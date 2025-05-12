Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02), Zacks reports.

Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NMRA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,503. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. Neumora Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $112.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NMRA. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Neumora Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair downgraded Neumora Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Neumora Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Neumora Therapeutics from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

