Colin Stuart Van Der Kuur Sells 15,000 Shares of Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN) Stock

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Colin Stuart Van Der Kuur sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.20, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00.

ZEN traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.16. The company had a trading volume of 56,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$221.90 million, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.77. Zentek Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.52.

Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.

