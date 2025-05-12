Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.11%.
Legacy Housing Price Performance
LEGH stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.73. 86,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,031. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24. Legacy Housing has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.98.
About Legacy Housing
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Legacy Housing
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Palantir’s Latest Deal Could Put a Freeze on Its Stock Price
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 4 Automaker Stocks React to Tariffs: Winners and Losers
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Here’s Why Call Option Traders Love Dutch Bros Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.