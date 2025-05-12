Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.11%.

LEGH stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.73. 86,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,031. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24. Legacy Housing has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

