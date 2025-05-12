Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust (LON:EGL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 207 ($2.75) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.72), with a volume of 166676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 206 ($2.74).

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a market capitalization of £220.76 million, a P/E ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 191.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 188.87.

Insider Activity at Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

In other Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust news, insider Susannah Nicklin sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.52), for a total transaction of £2,483.30 ($3,299.63). 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

