Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.10, Zacks reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.57% and a negative return on equity of 75.53%.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,101. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $118.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENTA shares. StockNews.com raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Insider Activity at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $256,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,370.22. This represents a 5.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

