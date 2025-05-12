Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,087 ($14.44) and last traded at GBX 999.50 ($13.28), with a volume of 1536433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,061 ($14.10).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRES shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,310 ($17.41) to GBX 1,320 ($17.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 805 ($10.70) to GBX 980 ($13.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.69) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

The company has a market cap of £9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 951.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 784.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 5.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.06. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

