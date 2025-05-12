Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Halliburton stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.22. 15,475,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,371,983. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 87.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $93,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at $253,646.04. This represents a 26.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. This trade represents a 52.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.84.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

