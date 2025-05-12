Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 416,638 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 325% from the average session volume of 98,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

