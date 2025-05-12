Ubiquiti Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th.
Ubiquiti has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Ubiquiti has a payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $8.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.
Ubiquiti Price Performance
Shares of NYSE UI traded up $19.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $432.75. The company had a trading volume of 184,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $469.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
UI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ubiquiti from $236.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UI
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total transaction of $347,990.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,407.16. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 93.10% of the company’s stock.
Ubiquiti Company Profile
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ubiquiti
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Palantir’s Latest Deal Could Put a Freeze on Its Stock Price
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- 4 Automaker Stocks React to Tariffs: Winners and Losers
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Here’s Why Call Option Traders Love Dutch Bros Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.