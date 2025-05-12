Robinson (LON:RBN) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 139 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 136.90 ($1.82), with a volume of 12000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.30 ($1.73).
Robinson Stock Up 5.1%
The company has a market capitalization of £22.94 million, a PE ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 113.17.
Robinson (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX (19.80) (($0.26)) EPS for the quarter. Robinson had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Robinson plc will post 9.4014733 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Robinson Increases Dividend
Robinson Company Profile
Robinson plc is a leading provider of innovative custom moulded plastic and rigid paperboard packaging.
